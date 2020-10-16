Food Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Fests Go Virtual Organizer of Annual Carpinteria and Ventura Events Now Hosting Popular Monthly Tastings

Over the past eight years, Andres Nuño built a solid following for the Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festivals, where more than 70 breweries and other booze makers would converge annually at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura and Carpinteria State Beach. The pandemic sucker-punched 2020’s events, so Nuño took to the internet to carry on his educational and entertaining beer message to the masses.

Credit: Courtesy

“We wanted to keep Surf ’n’ Suds going and thought the best way to do that, with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, was to ship an entire beer festival right to people’s front doors,” said Nuño, whose deliveries include one beer or cider from each participating brewery, a souvenir glass, and other swag.

Starting this past May, the Surf ’n’ Suds @ Home Fests have sold out every month, no doubt due to the wide range of brewers, direct access to brew masters, and sheer amount of beer that comes straight to your door with the $75 ticket. The next one on October 24, for instance, features 14 breweries, from Pasadena to Petaluma, including Central Coast stars such as Draughtsmen from Goleta, S.L.O. Cider Co. from San Luis Obispo, and Humdinger from Arroyo Grande.

This month’s event attracted interest from beyond California, so Nuño is also shipping boxes to Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Already, 52 breweries have participated in the sessions, which last more than three hours, feature musical guests, and end with a lively afterparty where viewers can ask brewers questions. There’s also a VIP ticket for $85, which comes with a Surf ’n’ Suds branded T-shirt and neck gaiter.

October’s participants are: Cervecería Del Pueblo (Pasadena), Draughtsmen Aleworks (Goleta), Full Circle Brewing Co. (Fresno), Humdinger Brewing (Arroyo Grande), Los Angeles Ale Works (Hawthorne), Lagunitas Brewing Co. (Petaluma), Modern Times Beer (San Diego), Ogopogo Brewing (San Gabriel), Resident Brewing (San Diego), Smog City Brewing (Torrance), Temblor Brewing Company (Bakersfield), Wolf Creek Brewery (Santa Clarita), 101 Cider House (Los Angeles), and S.L.O. Cider (San Luis Obispo).

For tickets, click here. The last day to order is Wednesday, October 21, in order to get the beers on time. For more info, see surfbeerfest.com.

