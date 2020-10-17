Letters It’s a Wonderful Life

I am a skeptic. Heaven, Hell, Afterlife, God? I don’t really know. However, I experience so many fortunate coincidences almost daily, I begin to wonder.

Just a couple today. I took a walk up to Bailard. Have to pass the condos along Via Real. Almost always think of my dog Tango as I pass the grassy lawns we used to walk. Tango died six years ago. Yet, today, two men outside one of the condos asked me where my dog was. I was pleased to know Tango and I were not forgotten.

Two ladies on the beach were admiring shore birds. I talked with one, while the other took photos. We agreed they were fun to watch. She said something about a murder of crows. Recalling what a friend had said, I asked her how many crows were needed to make a murder. She didn’t know. I said it takes three. Any less is attempted murder.

I ran a mile or so, swam half or so, then started walking home. Passing John Risdon’s recently closed garage, I saw his brother, Don Risdon, unlocking the gate. I said I lamented the loss of his Brother and his business. He thanked me, but said the business was coming back better than ever. Then he showed me all the improvements recently done. Thinking of the coincidences I’d already experienced this AM, I asked what he thought. He said divine.

Just down the road I saw a hummingbird diving into purple sage flowers. I watched for a couple minutes, marveling how still they could be while flapping their wings to invisibility. What are flowers and hummingbirds, if not divine?

As I was passing Catherine’s driveway, I noticed a bag with a couple full jugs of water laying on the ground behind her car. Looked like she dropped it. I picked up the jugs and a bag of coffee and put it on her front porch. I called her name, but no answer. Just as I was leaving, she came out and explained the obvious. She had dropped the bag, but just went in to make some coffee. She thanked me and we said goodbye.

Across from Catherine’s, Willard was washing Jacquie’s car for her. Jacquie couldn’t do it anymore, so he had asked if he could do it for her.

Then I saw the lady in the wheel chair being pushed by her companion. They were enjoying this sunny, warm Fall day. The lady in the wheel chair can’t speak, but as I approached, she waved her hand enthusiastically at me. Whatever disability she may have, her zest for life and sociability are alive and well. I smiled and returned her friendly wave.

I believe it’s a wonderful life and most of the people are good most of the time.

I’ll side with Divine over coincidence today.

