Letters Vote for Richard Fulton

Dr. Richard Fulton brings leadership and experience to the County Board of Education.

In the midst of a year that has brought challenges to all of us, one bright spot is our ability to make our voices heard this election on a topic valued by everyone — quality education. Dr. Richard Fulton, who is running for re-election to represent District 3 on the Santa Barbara County Education Board of Trustees, has consistently provided exemplary leadership on behalf of our children and schools.

He has brought integrity, decency, and passion to the job, and has been integral to the success of the game-changing Computers for Families program as well as Partners for Education, a model of public/private partnership where local businesses and committed community volunteers support our kids.

The Santa Barbara Country Education Board is non-partisan, and has had a track record of putting children first. Its board doesn’t seek the limelight, or have a political agenda — it just works tremendously hard to make sure the children of Santa Barbara County succeed. If you have ever been to the countywide Science Fair, you have seen how well our children have been nurtured and taught.

Dr. Fulton is a physician who comes from a family of teachers. He has been our neighbor for over 20 years, and we have seen firsthand his dedication and commitment to our community. If you live in Goleta north of the 101, or Lompoc and portions of the Santa Ynez Valley, you live in District 3. Please join us in voting for Dr. Richard Fulton on November 3.

