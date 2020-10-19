Letters For the Birds

Santa Barbara Audubon Society thanks Tyler Hayden for his September 15 article highlighting the Breeding Bird Study (BBS) and welcoming readers to join us in observing birds. Along with BBS founders Mark Holmgren and Adrian O’Loghen we are fortunate to have outstanding Conservation Committee leaders and members who share a focused commitment to actualize our mission. Together, with partners such as UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (Ryan Clark led the BBS technological upgrade) and dedicated Christmas Bird Count leaders (Rebecca Coulter, Liz Muraoka, Joan Murdoch, and Libby Patten), we build community science, protect local birdlife and preserve Santa Barbara habitat that birds need for their spirited, anticipated, and much enjoyed migrations as well as year-round homes.

Santa Barbara Audubon works each day to raise local awareness about bird behaviors (such as nesting, breeding, feeding, fledging, and migrating) and time-sensitive bird issues. This past winter, in addition to celebrating the observation of 203 species at the annual Christmas Bird Count, we gained important bird concessions for a local wind energy project, brought a renowned Cornell ornithologist to Santa Barbara for a jam-packed science lecture, and expanded our local school outreach.

In spring, due to the pandemic, we modified all programs and maintained exceptional essential care for the six raptors at the Audubon Aviary. This summer and fall, we completed our ninth season of nest box monitoring at Lake Los Carneros and adapted our education programs to maximize community outreach via Zoom.

We must work together as guardians and do our part to protect birds. We deeply appreciate Mr. Hayden and the Independent’s continued support through an exceptionally challenging year. In 2020, more than ever, birds are connecting people across the globe. To join us or request a school Owl Visit go to SantaBarbaraAudubon.org.

