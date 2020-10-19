Announcement Midnight Voter Registration Deadline for General Election; In-Person ‘Same-Day’ Registration Required After Today

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today, October 19, is the deadline for Californians to register to vote or update their voter registration in order to participate in the November 3, 2020, General Election. Voters who miss this deadline will still have the option of utilizing ‘Same Day’ voter registration, but will have to do so in person at their county elections office or at any in-person voting location.

“Registering to vote online or updating your registration online is the safest option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you must do it by midnight tonight,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “By registering to vote online today, you can avoid having to show up in person to participate in ‘Same Day Registration.’ Online voter registration is quick and easy at RegisterToVote.ca.gov. The website is mobile friendly, so you can even register to vote from your tablet or smartphone.”

“If you are unsure of your voter registration status, you can verify it at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov. With Election Day quickly approaching, millions of ballots are already being cast across California and you don’t want to be left out.”

Eligible Californians can register to vote, or update their registration information on the Secretary of State’s official voter registration website: RegisterToVote.ca.gov. Online voter registration is available in 10 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese.

Paper voter registration cards are available at most government offices — such as libraries and post offices — and must be postmarked on or before the October 19 deadline.

Californians must update their voter registration if they have:

Moved permanent addresses

Changed their legal name

Want to update their political party preference

‘Same Day’ Voter Registration Process after October 19Eligible citizens who miss the “traditional” October 19 deadline have the option to participate in the ‘Same Day’ voter registration process at their local county elections office or any in-person voting location. Voters who participate in Same Day registration will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county office has completed the voter registration verification process. Voters can complete the ‘Same Day’ voter registration process all the way through Election Day on November 3.

Add to Favorites