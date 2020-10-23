Briefs Sheriff-Coroner Identifies Man Killed by Amtrak Train on West Montecito Street

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the man killed on the train tracks on October 14 as Byron Keith, a 56-year-old transient man who was from the Santa Barbara area. The incident happened around 7 p.m. that Wednesday.

Witnesses told police officers Keith ducked under the arm of the train barrier and was walking south on the 200 block of West Montecito Street as the southbound Amtrak train blew its horn behind him. Why he did not react remains unknown. The coroner’s investigation includes a toxicology report and won’t be complete for six weeks.

