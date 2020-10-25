Letters Democrat from Hell

California Senator Dianne Feinstein, whose failure to be supported by the state’s party structure for re-election in 2016 so upset columnist Jerry Roberts, has once again shown how accommodating she can be to Republicans while baring her fangs at the likes of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Feinstein, of course, was a major supporter of the vast spying on American citizens initiated under George Bush and continued under Barack Obama. This fascistic enterprise did not earn indignation, or even raised eyebrows, from this publication or its contributors.

Nor have we heard from them as to Senator Feinstein’s snarling response to 11-year-old Thunberg, the significant youngster representing children who don’t want to die because of governments’ climate non-policies: “You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that. … I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality. And I know what I’m doing. So maybe people should listen a little bit.”

Yes, we’re listening now, senator, as you kowtow to the “opposition” party’s hypocritical reversal of its Supreme Court nomination process: “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in, and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth.”

Anyone else want to throw up?

