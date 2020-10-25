Letters SBCC Choices

In the race for the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees, three candidates stand out: incumbent Robert Miller in district 2 (Goleta), incumbent Veronica Gallardo in district 3 (Santa Barbara), and challenger Celeste Barber in district 4 (“noleta”). There is no incumbent in district 4.

Robert Miller has established himself as a thoughtful and knowledgeable Board member. His background in law and participation in Goleta are assets to SBCC. Veronica Gallardo is a champion of greater involvement between Santa Barbara City College and local schools. A professional educator in local schools, both of her children are currently enrolled in SBCC programs. She is the only Spanish-speaker on the Board of Trustees. Celeste Barber will bring a broad viewpoint to the Board and taught at SBCC for many years. She is dedicated to the college’s mission of serving local students.

A number of good candidates seek election to City College’s Board of Trustees this November, and the best candidates are Celeste Barber, Veronica Gallardo, and Robert Miller.

Add to Favorites