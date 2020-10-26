Letters Please Vote

We have the momentum. Now, we need to finish the job. And in this election, we don’t just have an opportunity to get rid of Donald Trump. We have a chance to keep a Democratic House and elect a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president.

Just imagine what that would mean in January 2021.

Trump, with his tail between his legs, would be seething in Mar-a-Lago.

Mitch McConnell would be powerless to stop big, bold progressive reforms.

Lindsey Graham would be scouring the want ads, looking for a new job.

We’d have a President Joe Biden who would listen to the scientists and public health experts to lead us during this pandemic.

Kamala Harris would make history as the first woman and first person of color to assume the office of the vice president.

Bernie Sanders would be the new chair of the Senate Budget Committee — and we’d have a real shot at making sure that our government finally works for everyday Americans instead of mega-corporations.

And the Democratic Senate would finally vote on progressive bills — on climate change, on gun reform, on immigration, on racial justice, and more — that the Democratic House has already passed but that Mitch McConnell has blocked for years.

All of this and more is within reach. A new, better world is possible.

It starts with flipping the Senate, stopping Mitch McConnell, and terminating Trump’s dangerous agenda. With just days left in one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history, please VOTE.

