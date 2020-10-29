Method Voluntarily Recovering Limited Bottles of Sea Minerals Gel Hand Wash

More Like This

The recovery applies only to this specific lot of method 12 ounce gel hand wash in sea mineral fragrance shipped to Santa Barbara since early October. Consumers can continue to use all other method products, including sea mineral hand wash refills, with confidence according to label instructions.

What Consumers Can Do

SANTA BARBARA, (CA) Method is voluntarily recovering a specific lot number of 1 2 ounce gel hand wash in sea minerals fragrance.

