Method Voluntarily Recovering Limited Bottles of Sea Minerals Gel Hand Wash
SANTA BARBARA, (CA) Method is voluntarily recovering a specific lot number of 12 ounce gel hand wash in sea minerals fragrance.
Impacted Product
- The only product affected is one lot of method 12 ounce gel hand wash in sea mineral fragrance shipped to Santa Barbara and sold at Target and Albertson’s since early October.
What Happened
- During a routine quality check, we discovered a specific lot number of this product contains a naturally occurring bacterium, Pseudomonas bacteria, that is commonly found in soil and water. While this bacterium rarely causes harm to healthy individuals, there is a risk of infection for individuals with a compromised immune system. We take any risk very seriously, so we’re voluntarily recovering these bottles from retailers and consumers.
What Consumers Can Do
- Consumers who purchased this product (see picture) since early October at Target and Albertson’s should visit www.methodhsrecovery.com where they can enter in their product lot number found on the bottle to determine whether that product is part of recovery and if it is, learn more about disposal and how to receive a full value refund.
The recovery applies only to this specific lot of method 12 ounce gel hand wash in sea mineral fragrance shipped to Santa Barbara since early October. Consumers can continue to use all other method products, including sea mineral hand wash refills, with confidence according to label instructions.