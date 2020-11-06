Letters Tenants Unite!

This October, the courts have opened back up to help landlords evict tenants despite the pandemic still fully raging on. The eviction process is violent, from the numerous terrifying notices the landlord puts on your door to the sheriffs arriving to physically remove you by force, to the permanent stain on your record that hurts your chances to find decent future housing. The Halloween nightmare that is about to occur for a massive number of families, the elderly, the disabled, immigrants — ordinary human beings who did nothing wrong — is one in which they desperately scramble to find a place to go. Some will cram into a relative’s living room, others will cram into cars, others will have live on the streets from now on.

If you’re afraid of being evicted, contact us. We’re a group of 20-25 ordinary people who are getting pretty well organized, are sick of being in a constant state of anxiety over whether we’ll have housing next month, and we think tenants organizing together is better than tenants suffering alone.

Contact us at sbtenantsunion@gmail.com.

Max Golding is a member of the Santa Barbara Tenants Union.

