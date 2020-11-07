Briefs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win 2020 Presidential Election Biden Takes Pennsylvania and Nevada, Puts Him over 270-Vote Threshold

Joe Biden passed the 270-vote electoral college threshold Saturday, electing him as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris the first woman and woman of color elected Vice President. Donald Trump has sworn to file legal charges, claiming voter fraud is responsible for his defeat.

Biden, 77, will be the oldest person ever elected to office. His win came after a nail-biting four nights of vote counting that showed a close race between the two candidates. He ultimately secured 290 votes from the Electoral College after Pennsylvania and Nevada were called by the Associated Press for him on Saturday, and he also won the popular vote by nearly three percentage points. Trump earned 214 Electoral College votes.

