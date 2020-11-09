Announcement

Virtual Community Fire Study Workshop

By Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District
Mon Nov 09, 2020 | 4:28pm

CARPINTERIA, CA – The Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District has partnered with the Montecito  Fire Protection District on a Fire Station Location Study. The purpose of this study is to validate community  risks identified in previous studies, identify mitigations to those risks, and to determine if a mutually  beneficial location can be identified between the two Fire Districts for a single fire station location. 

The next step in this important study is to gather community member input. We are asking you to please  attend our Virtual Community Fire Study Workshop and provide your opinions and expectations of the  Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District. 

The Virtual Community Fire Study Workshop will consist of an overview of the Fire District and an interactive  presentation from our consultant, AP Triton. All community member input will be reflected in the final  version of the Fire Station Location Study. 

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Pre-registration is not  required. Please follow the links below to join this meeting: 

Topic: Community Fire Study Workshop 

Time: Nov 12, 2020 6:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://zoom.us/j/5437671639?pwd=RWVaNjlrKzhiRWEwVjRFOTd2ZElzUT09

Meeting ID: 543 767 1639 

Passcode: 719550 

One tap mobile: 

+16699009128,,5437671639#,,,,,,0#,,719550# US (San Jose) 

For more information on our Virtual Community Fire Study Workshop, please contact Greg Fish, Fire Chief at  805-566-2450.

