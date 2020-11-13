Briefs Police Detain Person of Interest in Isla Vista Death UC Santa Barbara Cops Investigate Suspicious Death on Campus

UC Santa Barbara police detained a person of interest in a suspicious death that occurred at Campus Point Thursday evening, the university’s Daily Nexus reported.

The death occurred via assault with a deadly weapon, not a gun, a campus alert stated around 6 p.m. Nearly three hours later, another alert confirmed that the UCPD was investigating the “suspicious death.”

The suspect was described as a male in his early forties, with ashen-brown hair, three-day growth of beard, medium build, six feet tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans. He was also seen carrying a brown guitar, the Daily Nexus reported.

Following the suspect’s detainment, a final alert from the college stated that this is now classified as an “Isolated Act of Violence” and there is “no longer any threat to the community.”

Community members are still encouraged to contact the UCSB Police Department at (805) 893-3446 if they have any information about the incident.

