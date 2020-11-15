Letters Stay Classy, Please

State Street Promenade has become Restaurant Row. Time to work more with retail. The shopping on State Street for residents and tourists is equally important. I still want no bikes. The bikers can leave their bikes in the parking lots like the car drivers. Extreme liability for the City if a biker hits a pedestrians.

And, no noisy music, bands, pop ups, ugly art, and food trucks. Stay classy, please. And, some of us like to talk to each other!

Two safety issues on my mind: Is the city sure a rogue car or truck driver cannot plow through the Promenade? It happened at a farmers market in Santa Monica.

And, are you sure a fire engine and a fire truck and large police department equipment can easily and quickly enter the entire closed off Promenade blocks? Again, both of these could be high liability risk for the city.

