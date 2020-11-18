Announcement A Registered Nurse From Santa Maria, CA to Compete on Jeopardy

WHAT: Emily Brogren,a registered nurse from Santa Maria, Calif., to compete on America’s Favorite Quiz Show®.

WHEN: November 19 on KSBY-TV (NBC)

WHERE: You can watch Nguyen compete on JEOPARDY! on KSBY -TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit Jeopardy.com.

JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ is in its 37th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and it received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both units of ViacomCBS. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

Follow JEOPARDY!: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

Add to Favorites