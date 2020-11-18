Announcement Pathway Family Services is Recruiting in the Santa Barbara Area

Pathway Family Services, a faith-based, non-profit Foster Family Agency is looking for committed, loving parents, willing to help children in foster care.

There is a need for parents who will welcome more than one child from the same family, or welcome older children, or teenagers.

Training, support, and reimbursement is provided to qualified applicants. They have offices in four counties, having served Santa Barbara County since 2010.

If you would like more information, call 1-805-739-1111. You also may email dlangston@pfsffa.org. The website is www.pfsffa.org.

