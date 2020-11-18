Announcement Santa Barbara City Fire Department Operations Chief Retires

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to announce the retirement of Operations Division Chief Lee Waldron. He will leave the City of Santa Barbara as of November 19, 2020 after serving for 36 years in the fire service.

Chief Waldron was hired by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department in 1984. He promoted to Engineer in 1990 and to Captain in 1995. Chief Waldron rose to the rank of Battalion Chief in 2010.

Chief Waldron worked in many assignments during his tenure, including Hazmat Team member, Aircraft Rescue Firefighter and Truck Captain. Chief Waldron worked in the Training Division as both a Captain and Battalion Chief where he managed several recruit academies and conducted multiple promotional exams for all ranks. He was also a shift Battalion Chief.

Chief Waldron was awarded “Firefighter of the Year”, by the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Lions club. He also served as a board member of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association and as a Liaison to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.

Chief Waldron promoted into his current position at Operations Division Chief in May 2015. He helped establish a Type 3 Incident Management Team comprised of all of the agencies in Santa Barbara County. He is certified as both a Company Officer and Chief Officer by the California State Fire Marshal. Chief Waldron was the interim Fire Chief from March 2018 until January 2019.

Former Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy said this about Chief Waldron “Over his whole career and especially the last ten years, Lee Waldron has been a rock solid fire leader in the Santa Barbara County Operational Area. When I was Chief he was my right arm”

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to congratulate Chief Waldron on a long successful career, and thank him for his service. We wish him a happy retirement.

