Letters

Hugo Chavez Lives!

By Ernesto Salomon, S.B.
Sat Nov 21, 2020 | 11:26am

After reading the illuminating article in the daily paper today about the Hugo Chavez developed software that is used in our elections, I am convinced that Hugo Chavez lives!

Not only is he alive, but I believe that he is living in the basement of the News-Press in a secret luxury suite that he developed after digging a tunnel he started in 2013 from his grave in Caracas. The reports of his death in 2013 are false!

His objective is simple: After his agents de-certify the election of President-Elect Joseph Biden and he takes Biden’s 306 electoral votes, Chavez names himself President of the United States. Trump still loses because he only had 232 electoral votes. 

Sidney — Say it isn’t so!

Sat Nov 21, 2020 | 23:17pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/11/21/hugo-chavez-lives/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.