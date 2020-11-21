Letters MGM Grand Hotel Fire: 40 Years Later

I can still smell the toxic smoke and hear the screams, and although it has been nearly 40 years ago, it is something that one could never forget.

It was to be a special time for my daughter, my parents, and I, as we were in Las Vegas celebrating my upcoming birthday and my parent’s anniversary.

There were 5,000 guests and staff at the hotel at the time, and after it was over; 85 deaths and over 700 injured was the result. Most of the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation (somewhat like the Conception fire).

As I read back on the news of that horrific day, it gives me time to pause and give thanks for being a survivor of one of the deadliest loss-of-life hotel fires in the history of the United States. Sixty-seven people were trapped on floors 16-26 and we were on the 16th floor.

With the pandemic and so many lives lost, it is a reminder of how precious life is.

Enjoy the moments with family and loved ones and stay safe!

