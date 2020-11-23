Announcement Santa Barbara Public Library Offers Free Online ServSafe Food Handlers Courses and Certifications

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/18/20

The Santa Barbara Public Library is proud to announce a new program to support Santa Barbara’s food industry workers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food service workers and businesses in our community have been severely impacted and many have been left without the financial means to meet the California requirements for certification necessary to work or maintain a job in the industry. This new program will help eliminate that barrier for those most in need. SBPL Works! will offer course codes for the California ServSafe Food Handler® online course and exam for free to our community.

ServSafe Food Handler® California Online Course and Assessment is a comprehensive solution that delivers consistent food safety training to employees. The ServSafe Food Handler® California Online Course and Assessment meets the requirements set forth by the California Retail Code.

The online course is offered in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Korean or Vietnamese.

The course covers five key areas: Basic Food Safety, Personal Hygiene, Cross-Contamination & Allergens, Time and Temperature, Cleaning and Sanitation.

For those who do not have access to a computer or internet, the library offers chromebooks and hotspots for checkout.

This initiative is made possible with grant support from the Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium and will be facilitated by our workforce readiness program, SBPL Works!. SBPL Works! offers free one-to-one assistance with: resume and cover letter creation, job searches, online job applications, interview practice, and computer assistance.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

