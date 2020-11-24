Announcement Cottage Health Offers Free Drive-Thru Flu Vaccines in Goleta

GOLETA – Cottage Health will offer a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Goleta near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, on Saturday, December 5, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Free flu vaccines will be administered to adults age 18 and over from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. The location will be in the parking lot across from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital on Hollipat Center Drive off of Patterson.

The high dose vaccine will not be available. Advance registration is required for a specific time slot, as vaccines are limited. To reserve a time, visit www.cottagehealth.org/chflu. Registrants must also fill out and bring a consent form or they may experience longer wait times. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees over the age of 2 must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

A separate walk-up flu vaccine clinic is also available for children age 6 months old and over.

To make a reservation for children age 6 months to 17 years old, visit www.cottagehealth.org/ccmcflu.

The location will be outside of the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics building at 5333 Hollister Ave., adjacent to the parking lot for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

If the child receiving the vaccine is under the age of 8 and has never received the flu vaccine before, a second dose is required. The patient will be assigned a follow-up date and time at the first appointment.

