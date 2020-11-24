Promotion

Give the Gift of Giving

By
Tue Nov 24, 2020 | 12:39pm

This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent encourages our readers to make a donation to one of Santa Barbara’s many nonprofits doing great work in the community. Here are just a few of those organizations.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Our mission is to inspire meaningful  connections to Santa Barbara history.
sbhistorical.org

PATH Santa Barbara
To end homelessness for individuals,  families, and communities.
epath.org/give 

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School
We teach children and their families how to prepare delicious, nutritious, affordable meals made from real local food.
atozcookingschool.org 

The Environmental Defense Center
A non-profit law firm, protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. Since 1977, EDC has empowered community-based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include climate and energy, and protecting clean water, the Santa Barbara Channel, and open space and wildlife.
environmentaldefensecenter.org

Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center 
Jodi House empowers brain injury survivors to  thrive by providing support services that encourage  their continued recovery and rehabilitation. Since  our founding in 1982, we have remained the only  organization in Santa Barbara County that is solely  dedicated to supporting brain injury survivors.
jodihouse.org 

Community Environmental Council 
CEC builds on-the-ground momentum to reverse the  threat of the climate crisis. We transform the systems  that fuel it. We safeguard the community from its impacts. We lead, we partner, we act. And every day, we move people to create a more resilient Central Coast.
cecsb.org

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County
We provide safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and  collaborate with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact.
dvsolutions.org

State Street Ballet
State Street Ballet is a professional dance company that combines classical traditions with sophisticated styles, inspiring diverse international  audiences through performances, collaborations,  and unique education and outreach programs.
statestreetballet.com

Music Academy of the West 
Since 1947, the Music Academy of the West has  been making a unique and enduring contribution to  the world of music by advancing the development  of the next generation of great classically-trained  musicians, and cultivating discerning, appreciative,  and adventurous audiences.
musicacademy.org

Opera Santa Barbara
Until we can return to producing world-class opera  performances, Opera Santa Barbara will focus on safely producing live, small-scale events that celebrate all  types of music and theater, employ and showcase local  artists, and reinforce the bond between communities  and artists, inspiring unity, courage and hope.
operasb.org

Santa Barbara Audubon Society
Santa Barbara Audubon Society protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation, and science.
santabarbaraaudubon.org

Santa Barbara County Trails Council
Our mission is to protect public trail access, build and maintain safe and sustainable trails, and promote public engagement in land stewardship and trail use for all types of outdoor recreation.
sbtrails.org/donate

New Beginnings
To provide quality, affordable counseling, shelter,  case management, and education that strengthens our community and provides our clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.
sbnbcc.org

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing
To build affordable housing with site-based services which offer opportunities to change lives and strengthen communities. One of the most impactful ways we are doing this in Santa Barbara is by turning the historic Heath House into a welcoming home for formerly homeless women.
pshhc.org/hhgiving

Fund for Refugee Initiatives
FRI’s mission is to support refugee initiatives and leadership through grants and resources. We fund projects  designed and led by refugees to meet the needs  and goals of their own community. We also support  refugee leadership by funding secondary education  and university scholarships in southern Chad.
refugee-initiatives.org

Ganna Walska Lotusland 
We preserve and enhance the unique, historic estate  of Madame Ganna Walska, care for and improve its  collections, and develop its conservation and  horticulture programs, so they educate us, inspire us, and advance our understanding and appreciation of the importance of plants in our lives and in the life of the planet.
lotusland.org

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation
The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT) exists to equip the community to lovingly engage the marginalized while actively working for the betterment of their physical,  spiritual, emotional, and mental needs.
sbact.org

Family Service Agency
Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County helps the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors meet their basic needs while simultaneously addressing mental health needs. All services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.
fsacares.org

Sustainable Future
Sustainable Future unifies and empowers communities to improve the health of our planet. Our dynamic technology platform and innovative campaign model drives engagement for a cleaner, safer, more vibrant tomorrow. We empower communities to affect positive change locally, which collectively ignites meaningful global change for a sustainable future.
sustainablefuture.org

Partners in Housing Solutions
Partners in Housing Solutions helps people who are  experiencing homelessness to secure and retain permanent housing through our network of private landlords.
partnersinhousingsolutions.org

Foundation for Santa Barbara High School
We aim to do the most good for the greatest number  of students at Santa Barbara High School, from  rebuilding facilities, to funding the College & Career  Center, to supporting families impacted by the  COVID-19 pandemic. Help us be #SBHSStrong!
foundationforsbhs.org

Sanctuary Centers
It is our mission at Sanctuary Centers to provide  our clients with comprehensive mental health care  that transforms lives. Our compassionate clinical  team provides each and every client with a diverse  array of proven treatment services designed to  ensure success and improve one life at a time.
sanctuarycenters.org

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara offers  and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County. These programs provide educational opportunities for the public and involve participation and support from local architects and building professionals. AFSB seeks to promote quality in architecture, art, and design and to foster an understanding of excellence in the urban environment.
afsb.org 

New Directions For People with Disabilities, Inc.
We believe that people with intellectual disabilities  deserve the same opportunities in life that others  expect and enjoy. Our travel programs open new  worlds of understanding for both participants and the  general population. Through our unique programs,  people with disabilities are increasingly appreciated  and accepted as important members of our world.
newdirectionstravel.org

Unity of Santa Barbara
Unity of Santa Barbara is a New Thought spiritual  community that emphasizes personal growth, living consciously and making a positive difference in the world. If you’ve given up on traditional churches but haven’t given up on your faith, God or your spiritual growth, we think you’ll feel right at home here.
santabarbaraunity.org

Friendship Adult Day Care Center, Inc.
Friendship Center provides innovative activities and  programs that honor individuality, promote socialization, and foster a compassionate community for aging adults. Caregivers receive respite support and education, enabling them to achieve balance in  their lives.
friendshipcentersb.org

Explore Ecology
Explore Ecology educates and empowers the next  generation, inspiring them to engage with the  natural world, think critically, and experience the  value of environmental stewardship. Programs include the Watershed Resource Center, Environmental Education, Art From Scrap, and School Gardens.
exploreecology.org

Santa Barbara School of Squash
Helping students succeed in life through squash and education.
SBSOS.org 

Rooted Santa Barbara
Our mission is to empower every community member to take a leading role in their preventive healthcare through evidence-based, whole food plant-based nutrition education and support.
rootedsantabarbara.org

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara advances creativity and inspires critical thinking through meaningful engagement with the art of our time.
mcasantabarbara.org

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara
Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy. Since  1920 when the League of Women Voters was  founded by leaders of the women’s suffrage movement, the League has been a non-profit, activist, grassroots organization. We envision a democracy  where every person has the desire, the right, the  knowledge and the confidence to participate.
lwvsantabarbara.org

SB County Immigrant Legal Defense Center
The mission of the SB County Immigrant Legal Defense Center is to provide immigrants with equal access to justice and due process by providing no-cost legal representation for those detained or in removal proceedings and through community education to help people understand and assert their basic civil rights.
sbimmigrantdefense.org

Anti-Defamation League
To stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure just and fair treatment to all.
santabarbara.adl.org

Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara
We offer programs that empower those with  Parkinson’s and their Care Partners to be proactive  in managing their day-to-day lives, working to delay  progression, and committing to living well with  Parkinson’s. Our shared experiences and triumphs  drive everything we do, and strengthen our resolve  to spread the message, “You may have Parkinson’s,  but Parkinson’s doesn’t have you.” 
mypasb.org

CLUE Santa Barbara
(Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) We are a network of interfaith community leaders and members organized to address the root causes of local economic injustices to those marginalized in  Santa Barbara County: those impacted by harm to  the environment, people cycling through a broken criminal justice system, experiencing discrimination, and struggling with housing and homelessness.
cluesb.org

Gaviota Coast Conservancy
Gaviota Coast Conservancy is dedicated to protecting the rural character and environmental integrity of the Gaviota Coast for present and future  generations.
gaviotacoastconservancy.org

PFLAG Santa Barbara
We are parents, families, friend and allies united  with the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender)  community to move equality forward. 
pflagsantabarbara.org

United Way Home For Good Santa Barbara County
United Way Home For Good Santa Barbara County supports a Flexible Housing Fund – this Housing  First initiative provides a rental subsidy paired with  supportive services for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable un-housed neighbors. We believe that  everyone deserves a safe place to call home for good.
homeforgoodsbc.org

Downtown Santa Barbara Organization
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is  dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the  business, cultural, community, and environmental  vitality of Downtown Santa Barbara for the benefit of  its members, Santa Barbara residents, and visitors. We pride ourselves on providing services that benefit our members every day and we work in an innovative way to leverage our knowledge and can-do history to help shape future opportunities and overcome challenges.
downtownsb.org

Alertar y Preparar / Aware & Prepare LISTOS
LISTOS is committed to preparing communities to respond to and recover from emergencies and  disasters. Our programming is tailored to meet both the cultural and linguistic needs of our diverse and vibrant populations while building sustainable relationships and partnerships with government agencies, local businesses, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations.
listos.awareandprepare.us

Summer Solstice Celebration
Each year the Summer Solstice Celebration brings  the community together through the annual solstice  parade and festival. This year more than ever we  could use your financial contributions to keep the  Solstice spirit alive for future years and support our  local arts community. 
solsticeparade.com

Legal Aid Foundation
Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is a  non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to Santa Barbara County residents. Our mission is to  provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. We change lives through direct representation, legal advice and information, and community education.
lafsbc.org

Ensemble Theatre Company
Ensemble Theatre Company presents important new plays and innovative interpretations of classic works for a broad audience. ETC engages audiences with entertaining, compelling, and thought-provoking theatrical productions, develops the community’s knowledge and appreciation of live stage productions, and offers a range of educational  programs for young people.
etcsb.org

BUNS Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter
BUNS volunteers care for and rehome the rabbits and guinea pigs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Goleta. BUNS spays or neuters all rabbits and provides veterinary care as needed to both rabbits and guinea pigs at the shelter. BUNS offers education and advice on rabbit and guinea pig behavior and husbandry. With the arrival of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in California, BUNS imported vaccine and has held affordable vaccine clinics for rabbits.
bunssb.org

