Give the Gift of Giving
This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent encourages our readers to make a donation to one of Santa Barbara’s many nonprofits doing great work in the community. Here are just a few of those organizations.
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Our mission is to inspire meaningful connections to Santa Barbara history.
sbhistorical.org
PATH Santa Barbara
To end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities.
epath.org/give
Apples to Zucchini Cooking School
We teach children and their families how to prepare delicious, nutritious, affordable meals made from real local food.
atozcookingschool.org
The Environmental Defense Center
A non-profit law firm, protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. Since 1977, EDC has empowered community-based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include climate and energy, and protecting clean water, the Santa Barbara Channel, and open space and wildlife.
environmentaldefensecenter.org
Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center
Jodi House empowers brain injury survivors to thrive by providing support services that encourage their continued recovery and rehabilitation. Since our founding in 1982, we have remained the only organization in Santa Barbara County that is solely dedicated to supporting brain injury survivors.
jodihouse.org
Community Environmental Council
CEC builds on-the-ground momentum to reverse the threat of the climate crisis. We transform the systems that fuel it. We safeguard the community from its impacts. We lead, we partner, we act. And every day, we move people to create a more resilient Central Coast.
cecsb.org
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County
We provide safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborate with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact.
dvsolutions.org
State Street Ballet
State Street Ballet is a professional dance company that combines classical traditions with sophisticated styles, inspiring diverse international audiences through performances, collaborations, and unique education and outreach programs.
statestreetballet.com
Music Academy of the West
Since 1947, the Music Academy of the West has been making a unique and enduring contribution to the world of music by advancing the development of the next generation of great classically-trained musicians, and cultivating discerning, appreciative, and adventurous audiences.
musicacademy.org
Opera Santa Barbara
Until we can return to producing world-class opera performances, Opera Santa Barbara will focus on safely producing live, small-scale events that celebrate all types of music and theater, employ and showcase local artists, and reinforce the bond between communities and artists, inspiring unity, courage and hope.
operasb.org
Santa Barbara Audubon Society
Santa Barbara Audubon Society protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation, and science.
santabarbaraaudubon.org
Santa Barbara County Trails Council
Our mission is to protect public trail access, build and maintain safe and sustainable trails, and promote public engagement in land stewardship and trail use for all types of outdoor recreation.
sbtrails.org/donate
New Beginnings
To provide quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management, and education that strengthens our community and provides our clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.
sbnbcc.org
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing
To build affordable housing with site-based services which offer opportunities to change lives and strengthen communities. One of the most impactful ways we are doing this in Santa Barbara is by turning the historic Heath House into a welcoming home for formerly homeless women.
pshhc.org/hhgiving
Fund for Refugee Initiatives
FRI’s mission is to support refugee initiatives and leadership through grants and resources. We fund projects designed and led by refugees to meet the needs and goals of their own community. We also support refugee leadership by funding secondary education and university scholarships in southern Chad.
refugee-initiatives.org
Ganna Walska Lotusland
We preserve and enhance the unique, historic estate of Madame Ganna Walska, care for and improve its collections, and develop its conservation and horticulture programs, so they educate us, inspire us, and advance our understanding and appreciation of the importance of plants in our lives and in the life of the planet.
lotusland.org
Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation
The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT) exists to equip the community to lovingly engage the marginalized while actively working for the betterment of their physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental needs.
sbact.org
Family Service Agency
Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County helps the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors meet their basic needs while simultaneously addressing mental health needs. All services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.
fsacares.org
Sustainable Future
Sustainable Future unifies and empowers communities to improve the health of our planet. Our dynamic technology platform and innovative campaign model drives engagement for a cleaner, safer, more vibrant tomorrow. We empower communities to affect positive change locally, which collectively ignites meaningful global change for a sustainable future.
sustainablefuture.org
Partners in Housing Solutions
Partners in Housing Solutions helps people who are experiencing homelessness to secure and retain permanent housing through our network of private landlords.
partnersinhousingsolutions.org
Foundation for Santa Barbara High School
We aim to do the most good for the greatest number of students at Santa Barbara High School, from rebuilding facilities, to funding the College & Career Center, to supporting families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Help us be #SBHSStrong!
foundationforsbhs.org
Sanctuary Centers
It is our mission at Sanctuary Centers to provide our clients with comprehensive mental health care that transforms lives. Our compassionate clinical team provides each and every client with a diverse array of proven treatment services designed to ensure success and improve one life at a time.
sanctuarycenters.org
Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara offers and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County. These programs provide educational opportunities for the public and involve participation and support from local architects and building professionals. AFSB seeks to promote quality in architecture, art, and design and to foster an understanding of excellence in the urban environment.
afsb.org
New Directions For People with Disabilities, Inc.
We believe that people with intellectual disabilities deserve the same opportunities in life that others expect and enjoy. Our travel programs open new worlds of understanding for both participants and the general population. Through our unique programs, people with disabilities are increasingly appreciated and accepted as important members of our world.
newdirectionstravel.org
Unity of Santa Barbara
Unity of Santa Barbara is a New Thought spiritual community that emphasizes personal growth, living consciously and making a positive difference in the world. If you’ve given up on traditional churches but haven’t given up on your faith, God or your spiritual growth, we think you’ll feel right at home here.
santabarbaraunity.org
Friendship Adult Day Care Center, Inc.
Friendship Center provides innovative activities and programs that honor individuality, promote socialization, and foster a compassionate community for aging adults. Caregivers receive respite support and education, enabling them to achieve balance in their lives.
friendshipcentersb.org
Explore Ecology
Explore Ecology educates and empowers the next generation, inspiring them to engage with the natural world, think critically, and experience the value of environmental stewardship. Programs include the Watershed Resource Center, Environmental Education, Art From Scrap, and School Gardens.
exploreecology.org
Santa Barbara School of Squash
Helping students succeed in life through squash and education.
SBSOS.org
Rooted Santa Barbara
Our mission is to empower every community member to take a leading role in their preventive healthcare through evidence-based, whole food plant-based nutrition education and support.
rootedsantabarbara.org
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara advances creativity and inspires critical thinking through meaningful engagement with the art of our time.
mcasantabarbara.org
League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara
Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy. Since 1920 when the League of Women Voters was founded by leaders of the women’s suffrage movement, the League has been a non-profit, activist, grassroots organization. We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.
lwvsantabarbara.org
SB County Immigrant Legal Defense Center
The mission of the SB County Immigrant Legal Defense Center is to provide immigrants with equal access to justice and due process by providing no-cost legal representation for those detained or in removal proceedings and through community education to help people understand and assert their basic civil rights.
sbimmigrantdefense.org
Anti-Defamation League
To stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure just and fair treatment to all.
santabarbara.adl.org
Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara
We offer programs that empower those with Parkinson’s and their Care Partners to be proactive in managing their day-to-day lives, working to delay progression, and committing to living well with Parkinson’s. Our shared experiences and triumphs drive everything we do, and strengthen our resolve to spread the message, “You may have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s doesn’t have you.”
mypasb.org
CLUE Santa Barbara
(Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) We are a network of interfaith community leaders and members organized to address the root causes of local economic injustices to those marginalized in Santa Barbara County: those impacted by harm to the environment, people cycling through a broken criminal justice system, experiencing discrimination, and struggling with housing and homelessness.
cluesb.org
Gaviota Coast Conservancy
Gaviota Coast Conservancy is dedicated to protecting the rural character and environmental integrity of the Gaviota Coast for present and future generations.
gaviotacoastconservancy.org
PFLAG Santa Barbara
We are parents, families, friend and allies united with the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender) community to move equality forward.
pflagsantabarbara.org
United Way Home For Good Santa Barbara County
United Way Home For Good Santa Barbara County supports a Flexible Housing Fund – this Housing First initiative provides a rental subsidy paired with supportive services for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable un-housed neighbors. We believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home for good.
homeforgoodsbc.org
Downtown Santa Barbara Organization
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the business, cultural, community, and environmental vitality of Downtown Santa Barbara for the benefit of its members, Santa Barbara residents, and visitors. We pride ourselves on providing services that benefit our members every day and we work in an innovative way to leverage our knowledge and can-do history to help shape future opportunities and overcome challenges.
downtownsb.org
Alertar y Preparar / Aware & Prepare LISTOS
LISTOS is committed to preparing communities to respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters. Our programming is tailored to meet both the cultural and linguistic needs of our diverse and vibrant populations while building sustainable relationships and partnerships with government agencies, local businesses, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations.
listos.awareandprepare.us
Summer Solstice Celebration
Each year the Summer Solstice Celebration brings the community together through the annual solstice parade and festival. This year more than ever we could use your financial contributions to keep the Solstice spirit alive for future years and support our local arts community.
solsticeparade.com
Legal Aid Foundation
Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to Santa Barbara County residents. Our mission is to provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. We change lives through direct representation, legal advice and information, and community education.
lafsbc.org
Ensemble Theatre Company
Ensemble Theatre Company presents important new plays and innovative interpretations of classic works for a broad audience. ETC engages audiences with entertaining, compelling, and thought-provoking theatrical productions, develops the community’s knowledge and appreciation of live stage productions, and offers a range of educational programs for young people.
etcsb.org
BUNS Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter
BUNS volunteers care for and rehome the rabbits and guinea pigs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Goleta. BUNS spays or neuters all rabbits and provides veterinary care as needed to both rabbits and guinea pigs at the shelter. BUNS offers education and advice on rabbit and guinea pig behavior and husbandry. With the arrival of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in California, BUNS imported vaccine and has held affordable vaccine clinics for rabbits.
bunssb.org
To be included in this online listing and featured in the 12/3 print issue, email emily@independent.com for details.