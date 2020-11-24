Give the Gift of Giving

BUNS Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter

BUNS volunteers care for and rehome the rabbits and guinea pigs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Goleta. BUNS spays or neuters all rabbits and provides veterinary care as needed to both rabbits and guinea pigs at the shelter. BUNS offers education and advice on rabbit and guinea pig behavior and husbandry. With the arrival of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in California, BUNS imported vaccine and has held affordable vaccine clinics for rabbits.

bunssb.org