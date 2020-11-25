Announcement Black Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Event for Local Animal Shelters Animal Shelters Partner throughout Santa Barbara County

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Animal shelters throughout Santa Barbara County have joined forces to host a “Black Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday” event following the Thanksgiving holiday. The promotion will run November 27, 2020 through November 30, 2020 and will include fee-waived adoptions for all animals six months and older with any black coloring on them (even just a black nose or tip of the paw!)

Participating organizations include:

Animal Shelter Assistance Program, (ASAP), at (805) 683-3368; www.asapcats.org

Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, (BUNS), at (805) 683-0521; www.bunssb.org

Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 934-6119 extension 7 in Santa Maria and (805) 681-5285 in Santa Barbara; www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal

Santa Barbara Humane Society & Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at (805)964-4777; www.sbhumane.org

“We’re working together to get as many animals out of our community’s shelters and into forever homes as soon as possible this holiday season,” says Santa Barbara County Animal Services Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Maltun. “We know many families are home and not traveling this year, so now is a wonderful time to bring home a new furry family member. Since the shelters in our community are operating on an appointment-only basis due to the pandemic we have extended the typical Black Friday special so that there is plenty of time for everyone to adopt a pet who would like to.”

All organizations are available for appointments Friday through Monday except for Santa Barbara County Animal Services which will be hosting appointments on Saturday and Monday only during the event. Interested adopters are encouraged to view adoptable animals online before calling any of the participating shelters to schedule a visit. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and have had a health exam. View each organization’s website for more details.

