Holiday Tree Arrives in Downtown Santa Barbara December 1st

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Downtown Santa Barbara welcomes the arrival of the Downtown Holiday Tree on Tuesday, December 1st 2020, to be placed on the 1300 block of State Street right in time for the holiday season!

The tree is being delivered from a sustainable farm that plants four trees for every one they sell. Delivering the tree this year is the Presenting Sponsor, Consumer Fire Products, Inc.

Downtown Santa Barbara would also like to thank the City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department for the Tree’s installation, located just north of the intersection of Victoria and State Street. We also want to thank Mike Dawson of the Big Red Crane Company for their support with tree installation.

We invite you to come see the tree this December as well as visit the businesses on the 1300 block and throughout downtown for holiday shopping and festivities. Make sure to check out the Holiday Shopping Guide with a directory of downtown businesses on our website www.downtownsb.org as well as the State Street Promenade Market featuring local artisans, makers and businesses on the 900 and 1000 block of State Street every Thursday Dec. 3- 17th from 3-7:30 pm.

This has been a challenging year and it is more important than ever to support local businesses this holiday season. Consider buying gift cards, shop in person or online from the comfort of your own home, dine out or order take out. Don’t forget to add local wine and beer to your holiday list from the many wineries and breweries downtown. Another great way to support downtown businesses is to post about your local purchases on social media and tag the business. Help spread joy. Small Business Saturday is November 28 this year and a great time to stock up on gifts for your family. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is also planning digital pop up shopping events throughout December, so check the website for details.

