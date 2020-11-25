Announcement Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Annual Light Up a Life Tradition Continues “Virtually” with a few New Surprises

Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 24, 2020 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together but this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) will be gathering virtually!

The holiday season can stir up a range of emotions, including joy, stress, sadness, and everything in between. For those preparing to navigate the holiday season without cherished loved ones, this time of year can be even more difficult and HSB honors them every year with Light Up a Life. Light Up A Life is an opportunity for all to join together as communities unite for one heartwarming virtual ceremony to remember and honor the many that are missed this holiday season.

This year, HSB will hold their traditional celebration of reflection, special speakers, poetry, musical entertainment, and the lighting of their Tree of Remembrance, online via Zoom with an event featuring emcee Catherine Remak on Wednesday, December 16th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm PDT.

In addition to their online virtual event, HSB is giving the community an opportunity to dedicate a star on their virtual Tree of Remembrance. For a donation, folks can dedicate an online star(s) with their loved one’s name, photo, and a special message.

Live trees will still be displayed at each of the four locations: Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria. HSB will then create traditional paper stars, for each digital star donated and place it on the location of the purchaser’s choice.

“Light Up a Life has become an important tradition for so many in our communities that we felt we needed to make sure that it happened this year. Although we are not able to hold our traditional in-person events, we are still planning on making our online virtual event just as meaningful,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We will continue to share in the remembrance of those we have this holiday season.”

HSB’s virtual event is free but registration is required. To learn more about the event or to dedicate a digital star on their virtual Tree of Remembrance, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/lual

About Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

