Announcement Rosewood Miramar Beach Donates Thanksgiving Dinner to Local Police Department

This Thursday, to thank some of the local first responders that have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep the community safe, Rosewood Miramar Beach will be donating Thanksgiving dinners to the deputies at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Carpentaria Office.

This contribution is the latest philanthropic initiative from Executive Chef Massimo Falsini and his team at Rosewood Miramar Beach, following the launch of Miramar on the Move this summer, which utilized the property’s very own food truck to deliver warm meals to frontline workers and those in need in the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles communities, resulting in over 94,500 meals donated.



The deputies working on Thanksgiving Day will each enjoy a holiday meal thoughtfully prepared by Chef Massimo. These dishes will include three family style salads, a main course of roast turkey with gravy, poha berries and cranberry compote and sides including pumpkin with sage croutons & traditional stuffing, yukon gold whipped potatoes with fresh chives and baked yams with marshmallows. Desserts include Bullet Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Tart, Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie and Apple Hand Pies.

