Briefs Santa Barbara Police Look to Identify Man in Harbor Business Destruction

Courtesy photo

The Santa Barbara Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a man who was captured on surveillance footage breaking into a business in the Harbor area while apparently intoxicated.

The break-in occurred during the early-morning hours of Friday, November 13. According to a press release from the police department, the subject undressed after entering the business and caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage before sleeping until the next morning.

The surveillance footage shows that he has a tattoo on the back of his right arm. He has lacerations on his left hand and arm from breaking a window. If you have any information, please contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Kyle Rapp at (805) 897-2331.

