34 Bed Mental Health Rehabilitation Center Opens in Lompoc

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Department of Behavioral Wellness has contracted with Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc. for the operation of the county’s first ever Mental Health Rehabilitation Center (MHRC). Located at the Champion’s Center in Lompoc, this program will open on Monday, November 30 and provide 34 beds for people experiencing the impact of mental illness. With the support of this program, many individuals will be able to return from out of county care, to live within their community. After further renovations occur, additional beds will be added.

Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc. is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and operates programs statewide. They are a long-time contract provider with Behavioral Wellness and also currently contracted to operate the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Residential Treatment program in South County.

Patty Blum, PhD, Executive Vice President for Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc, says “I have worked with the Behavioral Wellness Team to support and expand their services and system of care since 2010, specifically attempting to open an MHRC within the county since 2012.” “The county led the way in partnering with the Hospital Association and the local hospitals,” states Blum.

The Champion’s Healing Center MHRC provides the structure and support necessary, within a secured setting, for people living with mental illness and needing extra support in developing the skills necessary to live independently within the community. Services provided are individualized based on the unique needs of clients being served and will support with life skills, jobs skills and individual living skills needed to integrate to living within the community.

Sharon Byrne, Chair, Behavioral Wellness Commission shares, “These new beds are a huge boost to our county’s capacity to successfully treat mental illness at the highest levels of care. We can finally end the need to send people out of county for the treatment they so desperately need, and that’s a huge win.” “The Department of Behavioral Wellness director, Dr. Gleghorn, has reported on this consistently to the Behavioral Wellness Commission, and we have applauded how determined she was to get this facility opened. Thank you to everyone that worked so hard to achieve this huge milestone for our county as it will be a huge benefit to our communities and families seeking treatment for their loved ones,” says Byrne.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness please visit http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. For assistance with accessing Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness services call the 24/7 toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.

