Announcement ‘Creating Destiny,’ Wade Nomura Gripping New Book by Carpinteria’s Mayor Wade Nomura

Carpinteria, CA, December 1 – Carpinteria’s Mayor Wade Nomura has put pen to paper to tell of his adventures in sport, public office and humanitarian work around the globe.

He begins with the early life as a Japanese American growing up in the shadow of World War II, viewed with suspicion in the land his family called home for generations. He struggles to find his place in the world as his family grapples with the scars of internment in the Arizona desert for their ancestry.

A chance encounter led to start of award-filled career as a BMX racer, living life on the road and giving all for the glory of the win.

His life takes another turn when he falls into a life of service, taking him around the globe from the slums of India to helping the needy in Mexico and hurricane devastated Puerto Rico.

Wade tells of the creation of his pride and joy, Tomol Interpretive Playground, a $1 million children’s play area based around local Native American history in his hometown. He reflects on his 26 years of working with City Government including his role as Mayor of Carpinteria facing down the aftermath of some of the largest wildfires in California history and the perils of global pandemic.

A life of twists and turns, adversity, triumph, love and loss, Wade’s story is an inspirational journey not to be missed.

10% of book sales will be donated to charity.

Available in hardcover for $29.95. Pre-order your copy at https://www.wadenomura.com/book/ for release January 2021.

Wade Nomura is a keynote speaker drawing on his extraordinary experience as a global humanitarian, community leader, successful businessman and champion athlete, to educate and inspire audiences around the world. In the last 10 years, Wade has presented to over 200,000 people across 15 countries.

Within Rotary International, he has been involved with over 200 charitable projects worldwide. He has been inducted into the Japanese American Hall of Fame for his creation and racing of the Nomura Racing BMX bike. He currently serves as Mayor of Carpinteria, California.

