Briefs Santa Barbara Man Allegedly Assaults Acquaintance, Injures Police Officers 27-year-old Ramon Dario Ramirez Booked On Four Felonies

A transient Santa Barbara man was arrested and booked on four felony charges of resisting arrest, domestic battery, battery on a peace officer with injury, and parole violation on Tuesday morning.

The man, 27-year-old Ramon Dario Ramirez, had allegedly physically assaulted an acquaintance on the 200 Block of South Milpas Street before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Anthony Wagner with the Santa Barbara Police Department. He said that officers located Ramirez’s unoccupied car in the 4000 Block of State Street and continued their investigation to find Ramirez in a temporary encampment along the US-101 with other transients.

Once at the encampment, officers saw a replica USP HK-40 gun that they believed was real, so they went to remove it. As they went to remove the gun, Ramirez attempted to fight the officers’ grasp and flee so several officers went to the ground and got him into custody following two cycles of a taser deployment. Several officers were injured in the process.

Wagner said that moments after his resistance, Ramirez began showing signs of a possible opioid overdose. An officer immediately administered two doses of emergency Narcan before arriving paramedics stabilized Ramirez’s condition. He is now booked in the county jail.

