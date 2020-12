Red Flag Called in Santa Barbara Coast and Mountains Monday to Tuesday

More Like This

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara County coastal areas, foothills, and mountains effective Monday, December 7 at 2pm through Tuesday, December 9 at 12pm (noon). A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds are expected and combined can contribute to increased risk of fire danger. Avoid hazardous activities that may cause sparks or start a wildfire. More information is available at https://weather.gov/lox/ .

