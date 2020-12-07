Announcement Visit the Santa Ynez Valley Brightens Alisal Road with the Lighting of Iconic Windmill The destination marketing organization (DMO) aims to brighten the night sky and bring smiles this holiday season.

(SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.) — Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) aims to bring a little more light and joy to the holiday season this year by lighting up the iconic windmill on Alisal Road in Solvang, California.

Located at 436 Alisal Road, the windmill is a beloved icon in the Danish village of Solvang. Commissioned by Ray Paaske and completed in 1963, the design was inspired by a mill on Zealand, near Copenhagen in Denmark*. Owned today by local resident and business owner, Max Handberg, VisitSYV approached Hanberg with the idea of decorating the windmill, which has been a longtime visitor-favorite for photo-ops.

VisitSYV President & CEO, Shelby Sim, stated, “With traditional events not taking place this year, we wanted to find a safe way to add a little extra holiday magic to the Santa Ynez Valley. Viewing the holiday lights is an activity that people can still enjoy while observing local mandates.”

VisitSYV hopes that the decorated landmark will enhance the outdoor-focused festivities of Solvang Julefest (solvangjulefest.org), a longstanding, monthlong tradition which has helped put Solvang on many national “Best Christmas Towns” lists.

*historical information provided by Elverhøj Museum of History and Art

About Visit the Santa Ynez Valley:

Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) is a Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) and promotes the Santa Ynez Valley region as a diverse destination for all people to experience, which creates prosperous and sustainable outcomes and overnight stays for businesses in Buellton, Ballard, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang. For more information, go to VisitSYV.com.

