Announcement Winter Preparedness Virtual Community Meeting

MONTECITO, CA – The Montecito Fire Department, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District, and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams invite you to attend a Debris Flow Risk Map Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this Community Meeting is to provide Winter Preparedness information and to publicly release the updated Interactive Debris Flow Storm Impact Consideration Risk Map. This is the map that identifies properties in our communities that may be at risk from debris flow or flooding this storm season. The Storm Impact Consideration Map will be utilized by local emergency managers to determine what portions of the community will be evacuated if necessary this winter. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Interactive Storm Impact Consideration Map will be available at www.readysbc.org/maps/.

For more information on the updated Debris Flow Storm Impact Consideration Risk Map or the virtual community meeting please contact the Montecito Fire Department at 805-969-7762.

Winter Preparedness Virtual Community Meeting

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Please click the link below to join the

webinar: https://countyofsb.zoom.us/j/95471602796?pwd=MkdoR21hc1RjWkJCYlJGZHE5YzVyQT09 Passcode: 447933

Webinar ID: 954 7160 2796

Or Telephone:

(833) 548-0276 (Toll Free)

(833) 548 0282 (Toll Free)

(877) 853 5257 (Toll Free)

(888) 475 4499 (Toll Free)

Add to Favorites