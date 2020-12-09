Announcement Support Local Businesses and Restaurants with #GoodLandGoodShopping and #GoletaToGo

GOLETA, CA, December 9, 2020 – The City of Goleta is encouraging our community to think local first when shopping, dining, or purchasing services this holiday season and beyond. We recently launched our #GoodLandGoodShopping campaign to remind the community to buy locally. We also want to remind everyone about our #GoletaToGo campaign that launched near the beginning of this pandemic. Our businesses have been through a lot and we want to show our support and help them survive this difficult time. Many of our Goleta businesses offer online shopping, shipping, home delivery, curbside pickup and gift cards. These options are safe, easy, and fast. Buying a gift card from a Goleta business is one of the easiest and best ways you can support our businesses.

Amanda De Lucia | Credit: Courtesy

You can also help our local museums by purchasing a gift card or buying a gift from their gift shops. Amanda De Lucia, Executive Director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society / Rancho La Patera & Stow House, said, “Email info@goletahistory.org to make an appointment for contactless purchasing at our Goleta Valley Historical Museum Store. We have great Goleta-centric items including book bags, tea towels and books on local history.” She added, “Even though the outdoor and indoor museum spaces are closed, you can still visit the property for much-needed air, exercise, and peace of mind, following all COVID-19 guidelines, wearing a mask and maintaining distance so that we are taking care of each other!”

Credit: Courtesy

#GoodLandGoodShopping window posters and social media graphics are available to download on our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoodLandGoodShopping. They can also be picked up at the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue) during Sidewalk Service on Wednesdays through Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Credit: Courtesy

#GoletaToGo helps rally support for our local restaurants during this COVID-19 crisis and Stay-at-Home Order by encouraging locals to order takeout or delivery from Goleta restaurants. View a list of more than 70 local restaurants (including coffee shops, breweries, and wineries) here: www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaToGo. The link also has a social media graphic and window poster available for download.

Send us photos to share on social media! We want photos from the community and business owners showcasing your favorite menu item or holiday purchase/recommendation. Please email your photo to PIO@cityofgoleta.org with a short caption and you could appear on our Facebook (@CityofGoleta) and Instagram (@cityofgoleta) accounts.

Individuals and businesses are reminded to wear a face covering, maintain social distance, and follow all other State, County, and City public health recommendations when shopping and getting #GoletaToGo.

For more information about the City’s #GoodLandGoodShopping or #GoletaToGo campaigns, or for assistance in helping to promote these efforts, please email PIO@cityofgoleta.org.

Thank you in advance for your support. Remember when you choose Goleta, you choose community!

