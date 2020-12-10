Letters Owning the Street

State Street is restricted to foot traffic as local restaurants are trying to survive during this virus-crisis. However, we pedestrians throw safety to the wind as we walk down the “protected” thoroughfare.

I found it humorous, pre-COVID, when signs were posted about no smoking on State Street. At that time, all and any form of lighted smoking cylinders were held and used by denizens on the State Street sidewalks without care or conformity to the rules of the city.

Likewise, the same situation occurs in folllowing Ordinance No. 5944 which reads “No Bicycling, No Rollerskating, No Skateboarding, No Scootering (or use of similar devices).” One old guy, probably younger than me, said, “Ya take your life in your hands walking down this safety-only street. Those guys on two-wheel bikes racing on one wheel can’t see me; and the skateboarders couldn’t stop if they tried! I know one thing. If they hit me and I am hurt, this street won’t be called State anymore … gonna be Ed Norton Way. That’s for sure!”

Sweet retaliation or at least food for thought, doncha think?

