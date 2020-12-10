Zach Gills Plays Music for Montessori Center School

More Like This

Singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and all-around instrumentalist Zach Gill of ALO and the Jack Johnson Band is a longtime friend of this paper, having collaborated on numerous Pianos on State performances and been the cover feature of an issue back in September . This Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m., he brings a bit of musical magic to your home while raising money for the Montessori Center School, performing an hour of originals, cover, and holiday tunes to brighten up this sheltered holiday season. The concert is being hosted through the website StageIt and costs $20 per viewer or $35 per household. Here’s a direct link for tickets: tinyurl.com/zachgillsings .

