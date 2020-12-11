Announcement 12 Days of Winter Whiskers

(SANTA BARBARA, Ca) – For 12 days of Winter Whiskers in December, adoptable animals are only $12 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, ASAP Cats, and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS). During the holiday season, participating organizations want to engage the community to help shelter animals find their forever home by offering 12 days of discounted adoptions.

To celebrate the 12 Days of Winter Whiskers, a new animal will be showcased each day on social media from December 12 through December 24. Additional adoptable animals can be viewed online, and the public is encouraged to “shop” from home for the purrfect gift for yourself and your family! “Nationwide, the number of people adopting and fostering has skyrocketed during COVID-19 as homebound humans find companionship and comfort during these months of social isolation,” says Michelle Maltun, SBCAS Community Outreach Coordinator. “Now that the holidays are here with another stay-at-home order, our hope is that even more people will make their holiday season a little brighter by opening their home to a new furry family member!”

With each adoption, your precious animal companion comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, ready to bring an abundance of whiskers and love to your home this holiday season!

Visit Winter Whiskers on SBCAnimalservices.org and asapcats.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Meet & Greet appointments can be made by calling the Santa Barbara Shelter at 805-681-5285 and Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119.

Bring a little love home for the holidays during our 12 Days of Winter Whiskers!

