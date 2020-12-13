Letters The Biggest Loser

At last count, Donald Trump and the GOP have filed 54 vote-challenging lawsuits. (They have lost 53 times!) This is in spite of the fact that he lost the popular vote by more than 7 million and the Electoral College by 306-232, the same electoral totals he boasted were a Trump “landslide” in 2016 (when he lost that popular vote by almost 3 million). So, are Trump and his acolytes tired of winning yet?

“Dirty Diaper” Donnie has been reduced to blaming anyone and everyone but himself. Whoever is the villain du jour appears to depend on which psychotropic drugs Trump is on (or off) that day. The culprits have included China, Iran, deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, the Republican Governor of Arizona, the Republican Governor and Secretary of State of Georgia, FBI Director (and Trump appointee) Christopher Wray, U.S. Attorney General (and Trump lackey) Willie “the Weasel” Barr, and the allegedly corrupt judges in all of the aforementioned cases (many of whom are Trump appointees).

A famous quote is, “Win with humility, lose with grace, and do both with dignity.” That’s strike one, strike two, and strike three for Trump and his MAGA mobsters. Now, it’s time for this boil on the backside of humanity to slither back under his Mar-a-Lago rock and retire into the long, dark shadows of his disgraceful legacy.

