Letters Support COVID-19 Funding

As we approach the winter season, the need for COVID-19 relief continues to grow. Our last emergency package that passed in March had less than half of one percent of the package delegated for international funding to fight COVID-19, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. We as the United States are one of the biggest markets on the planet, and we have an incredibly wealthy nation whose duty should be to protect nations that are less fortunate.

Resources are necessary in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, so constituents should attempt to mobilize their representatives (either email or call) in support for COVID-19 funding. For example, in Santa Barbara our representative is Salud Carbajal, so you would try and contact him.

Investing in global health security ultimately carries over into United States national security, so every United State’s citizen should have a reason for contacting their congressmember. The funding is crucial to the United State’s leadership in fighting COVID-19 and to protect the health, security, and pockets of all Americans. We need your help Santa Barbara.

