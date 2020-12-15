Announcement 2020: An Extraordinary Year Demands Extraordinary Response

The challenges of 2020 have been immense, even as they are still being felt by our community — and our world. In the midst of a global pandemic, calls for racial and social justice, and an economic recession taxing safety-net services for the most vulnerable, bright spots still shine through this dark time. Everyday people are working behind-the-scenes to care for neighbors and meet the needs of our community, often with little fanfare or visibility.

Among those stepping up are local nonprofit organizations. All local groups are doing more with less, even as demand for their services has increased exponentially. Because of their creativity and commitment in these challenging times, we commend them.

Trinity’s Justice and Outreach Council, or JOC, issues year-end grants to local groups doing crucial work to serve the most vulnerable. In response to this year’s unprecedented challenges, the JOC worked to identify groups serving the most vulnerable, working for racial justice, serving students, building a more just society, prioritizing mental health and addressing food insecurity.

Here are the six organizations that Trinity’s Justice and Outreach Council prioritized funding to in 2020:

Healing Justice Santa Barbara (Black Lives Matter) – Supporting the nonprofit’s work to dismantle racism and build resilient communities for the African diaspora and other marginalized people along the Central Coast.

– Supporting the nonprofit’s work to dismantle racism and build resilient communities for the African diaspora and other marginalized people along the Central Coast. 805 Undocufund – Bolstering the organization’s effort to provide financial support to undocumented people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including those who have lost homes, wages and/or employment.

– Bolstering the organization’s effort to provide financial support to undocumented people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including those who have lost homes, wages and/or employment. CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy) – Supporting the organization’s commitment to social, economic, and environmental justice for working-class and immigrant communities in California’s Central Coast.

– Supporting the organization’s commitment to social, economic, and environmental justice for working-class and immigrant communities in California’s Central Coast. Food Bank SB County – Facilitating the distribution of food to those experiencing food insecurity in Santa Barbara County.

Facilitating the distribution of food to those experiencing food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. Mental Wellness Center – Strengthening access to mental health services and resources.

Strengthening access to mental health services and resources. Harding School Foundation – Supporting children and classrooms at Harding University Partnership School reaching their full potential.

These groups have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months, and their work inspires all of us to remain committed to the work ahead.

The JOC’s mission revolves around putting “faith and consciousness into action,” and exists to “promote empowerment, enhance human dignity and show compassion and solidarity with those in need through partnering, volunteerism and financial assistance… to serve those who are marginalized and manifest God’s love in our community and the world.”

As this year comes to a close, the JOC is deeply grateful to these groups — and all who work to help others — in this challenging time.

