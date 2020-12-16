Announcement Fellowship-trained oncologists join Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Fellowship-trained oncologists Asma Anwar, MD and Justin Voog, MD, PhD have joined the multidisciplinary team at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Both have top-tier education and training, and years of experience treating cancer patients.

Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Dr. Anwar earned her medical degree from Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women in Pakistan. She continued her education with an internal medicine internship at the University of Connecticut, an internal medicine residencyat the University of Washington, and a Hematology and Oncology fellowship at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. She joined the Cancer Center from Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Arizona. Dr. Anwar feels strongly about providing data-driven information on each cancer treatment option so patients and their families can make well-informed decisions.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Voog earned his medical degree from the University of California San Diego (UCSD). He completed his internship training at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, followed by a residency at Harvard’s Radiation Oncology Program. Prior to joining Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Dr. Voog served on the faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Voog believes that multi-disciplinary management coupled with evidence-based medicine is the foundation for personalized cancer care.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is a world-class regional cancer facility located in Santa Barbara, CA. Our comprehensive team of 23 highly-trained physicians and compassionate staff offer expertise across the spectrum of treatment modalities including medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and palliative care. We utilize the latest technology and treatments, clinical research, and evidence-based wellness programs and support services to provide patients with every opportunity for a successful outcome. Our mission is to provide all patients in Santa Barbara County access to the myriad of services offered, close to home. This care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our longstanding partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Add to Favorites