Announcement All Aboard the Foster Express Animal Services and ASAP Cats Seek Short-Term Holiday Homes for Shelter Animals

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Have you ever wanted to adopt but aren’t able to keep the pet forever? The Foster Express has you covered! December 19, 2020 through January 9, 2021, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS), and ASAP Cats are seeking holiday homes for shelter animals. For a minimum two-week commitment, foster families will get warm, unconditional love and companionship from a shelter cat or dog, and the animals get a chance to spend the holidays curled up in a cozy home instead of a shelter cage. Foster homes will be provided all necessary supplies to make their temporary houseguests comfortable.

The 2019 Foster Express was a tremendous success that resulted in almost every shelter cat and dog spending the holidays in a home with a family. “We are hoping that this year will be equally successful as people over the last year have learned first-hand the benefits of animal companionship during the long months of social distancing and isolation brought about by COVID-19,” stated Michelle Maltun, SBCAS Community Outreach Coordinator.

SBCAS Director, Angela Yates, stated, “As humans, we need to have a purpose and to feel needed. For people living alone and the elderly, pets can help them feel needed and give them a greater purpose, especially during this holiday season when they may feel more disconnected from loved ones.”

Shelter staff and volunteers hope that The Foster Express will help give every shelter animal an opportunity to welcome the 2021 New Year with a family. The Foster Express not only allows shelter animals some time away from the often-stressful kennel, but it also gives us a lot of information on how the shelter animal behaves in a home environment as opposed to a noisy shelter. Plus, if fosters discover that they have fallen in love with their foster animal, they can adopt for just half the regular fee!

Give back this holiday season and jump aboard the Foster Express! Interested fosters should email SBCAS or fill out an application with ASAP Cats at: SBCAS Foster Inquiry and ASAPcats Foster application. For more information on fostering, go to: SBCAnimalservices.org and ASAPcats.org.

