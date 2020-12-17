Announcement

Poles and Wires Along Tunnel Hiking Trail Removed

By Friends of Mission Canyon
Thu Dec 17, 2020 | 1:55pm

On December 15 utility crews completed the final removal of surplus utility poles and wires along the  popular Tunnel Road Hiking Trail in upper Mission Canyon. This action was the product of several years  of advocacy by Friends of Mission Canyon. 

“The hiking public will immediately notice a different look and feel for the lower section of Tunnel Trail” explained Marc Chytilo, counsel to the community group Friends of Mission Canyon. “The removal of  the overhead wires and eight telephone poles from just north of the trailhead to the bridge opens up views  for hikers and eliminates a significant fire hazard.”  

Several years ago FOMC developed the technical and policy justification for removal of the electrical  service in upper Mission Canyon, which served a telemetry station for a part of the city’s water system.  In 2019, after FOMC’s repeated requests, the City agreed to use other methods to manage these facilities and notified SCE that it no longer needed the electrical service. The wire and pole removal occurred over  a week and was completed on December 15, 2020. 

“Residents of Mission Canyon are grateful the City agreed to terminate this service and seek removal of  the overhead infrastructure” explained David Lebell, President of the community group Friends of  Mission Canyon. 

“This project is unrelated to SCE’s unpermitted December 2019 grading project, which caused significant impacts to the trail and throughout upper Mission Canyon” explained Chytilo. “SCE is under orders to  restore the habitat it impacted and remediate all the damage it caused by pushing debris off the road and  into Mission Creek. SCE will also need to mitigate for impacts from trail closures, scarred cliffs and  hillsides and increased fire risks.. President Lebell continued: “We have asked SCE to move additional  utilities underground in the upper canyon to reduce fire hazards and compensate for the visual impacts from their grading. The Tunnel Trail project demonstrates the benefits of removing overhead utilities in  highly scenic and fire-prone areas.”

Thu Dec 17, 2020 | 23:58pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/12/17/poles-and-wires-along-tunnel-hiking-trail-removed/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.