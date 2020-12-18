Announcement The Lompoc Fire Department Welcomes Three New Firefighters

LOMPOC, CA, December 18, 2020

The Lompoc Fire Department is proud to announce and welcome three new firefighters to the Department and Community. After an open recruitment and testing process, Nicholas Wimmel, Shane Greene, and Richard West were selected to join our team. The new recruits participated in a 7-week new hire academy and will now move to their assigned shift.

This hiring is very beneficial to our Department and Community as we work to fill these positions following several recent vacancies. Working through the hiring and academy process during a pandemic is very challenging and I would like to share my gratitude and appreciation to the men and women of our Department who helped make this possible while being diligent in our safety measures.

