Letters Remembering Bill Horton

Bill Horton was the very definition of an artist: creative, innovative, and dedicated. Too, he built bridges and taught his skills to others. Beyond that, he was a good businessman, an unusual combination.

I met him when he worked at Capra Press with my first husband, Noel Young. I’m so glad I got to see him at work, and saddened by his recent death.

