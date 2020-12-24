Letters

Hindsight 2020

By Mark Stouder, S.B.
Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 12:41pm

In hindsight we wish we had done things differently this past year
It’s hard to imagine all that has happened without shedding a tear
Science and politics were considered one and the same
The truth was not as important as someone to blame

Violence, racism, peaceful protests, and civil unrest
Putting patience and civility to the ultimate test
A virus came in, sweeping through the world and across the nation
Our leadership brushed it aside, as just a passing sensation

The economy crashed, putting the working millions in trouble
While the rich got even richer, in their monopoly bubble
We’ve just had an election for President that was above board and fair
But the losing incumbent claims illegal votes and widespread fraud, somewhere

In hindsight, 2020 couldn’t have been very much worse
It seems just as likely, that we’ve been under a curse
We’ll have to pull up our straps and do better in 2021
In order to regain our health and the return of holiday fun

Fri Dec 25, 2020 | 00:25am
