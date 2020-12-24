Letters Hindsight 2020

In hindsight we wish we had done things differently this past year

It’s hard to imagine all that has happened without shedding a tear

Science and politics were considered one and the same

The truth was not as important as someone to blame

Violence, racism, peaceful protests, and civil unrest

Putting patience and civility to the ultimate test

A virus came in, sweeping through the world and across the nation

Our leadership brushed it aside, as just a passing sensation

The economy crashed, putting the working millions in trouble

While the rich got even richer, in their monopoly bubble

We’ve just had an election for President that was above board and fair

But the losing incumbent claims illegal votes and widespread fraud, somewhere

In hindsight, 2020 couldn’t have been very much worse

It seems just as likely, that we’ve been under a curse

We’ll have to pull up our straps and do better in 2021

In order to regain our health and the return of holiday fun

