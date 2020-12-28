Coronavirus News Open Invitation to Health-Care Workers To Any Medical Worker Who Deals with COVID Patients, Tell Us Your Story

This is an open invitation to any health-care worker who deals with COVID patients to tell us your story. How has your day-to-day reality changed as a result of the COVID pandemic? How has it affected you? How safe are you? How are we doing? What could we be doing better?

This invitation is meant for anyone working in the ICU ward — doctors, nurses, technical support workers, housekeeping, environmental services, and so on. It’s also meant for anyone providing health-care services in any capacity in any of our nursing homes. And, of course, in our County Jail.

This is an invitation for people hoping to communicate either on the record or anonymously. The choice is entirely yours.

Write to Nick Welsh at the Santa Barbara Independent: nick@independent.com. Many thanks.

