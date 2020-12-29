Year in Review

Nick Welsh’s 2020 Recap

Our Executive Editor’s Favorite Articles of the Year

Horace McMillan and Mickey Flacks | Credit: Courtesy
Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 2:55pm

For our annual review of stories, the Indy’s writers have put together lists of pieces in 2020 they were particularly proud of. Here are Executive Editor Nick Welsh’s top picks.

Horace McMillan

Remembering Horace McMillan, the Doctor Who Took on Big Banks and Real Estate Lobby over Civil Rights

Mickey Flacks Obituary

Mickey Flacks, Longtime Housing Advocate, Dies at 80

