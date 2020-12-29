Letters Ouch

I have no desire to go out these days as my cut chin, swollen lips, and black eye are not attractive to look at, and putting a mask on is a bit difficult with my sprained arm — just another victim of careless cyclists.

At East Beach, a swarm of spandex rides two, sometimes three across, in unrespected bike lanes. Cyclists fail to stop at road signs and signals. Going up to 20 mph on electric bikes, they enjoy playing imaginary pinball games with pedestrians out for a gentle walk.

Santa Barbara is not Santa Rosa, it is not Bend, Oregon, and it is certainly not Los Angeles.

You want respect?

Earn it.

